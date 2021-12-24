Students seek interdict against UWC to prevent their 'eviction' from residences

Cape Town - Students have gone to court, seeking an urgent interdict against the UWC to prevent their eviction from student residences. Their court challenge follows a violent clash on Wednesday between students and security officers which resulted in several injuries.

This came after students at an off-campus post-graduate residence allegedly resisted their relocation. Since Friday, UWC has been accused of evicting hundreds of students, leaving many to sleep outside or on the streets, while others locked themselves in their rooms to avoid what students branded an “eviction”. Meanwhile, the university denied the students were being evicted, saying the closing of residences was part of its response to Covid-19.

The court papers by 44 applicants (students) stated that they have resided at the residence for varying periods of time ranging between nine months to three years. “The respondents (UWC, both director and head of Security Services) each participated in unlawfully depriving the applicants of our possessions and evicting us from the residence on or about 21 and 22 December 2021." UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said several security workers were assaulted yesterday. He said hot water was also thrown at security personnel. Picture: Supplied UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the university would comment on a court matter only once any ruling in such a court of law is taken.