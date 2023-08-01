Students urged to apply to universities, UCT undergraduate applications nears closure

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has decided to extend its online applications for undergraduate study until Friday. Tertiary institutions are reminding aspiring applicants to ensure that their applications are adequately and timeously submitted. Admissions for undergraduate studies at UCT opened on April 3 and was initially due to close on Monday, but have now been extended to Friday, August 4.

The university received 104 250 applications, more or less the same number annually, said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola. This number, however, does not reflect the number of applicants as each applicant applies to more than one programme. Typically, the Faculty of Health Sciences receives the highest number of applications, specifically in medicine, Moholola said. The university has the capacity to enrol 4 200 first-year students.

“Over the past few years, there has been a trend of a growing number of applications,” Moholola said. International students made up 6% of the university's first-year student population. Of which, 70.1% were from the SADC region, 9.5% from other African countries, 9.9% from countries outside of Africa, and 10.5% other. Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) spokesperson Lauren Kansely said applications for study were still open at CPUT, with the university seeing a steady flow of applications coming in.

“We always encourage learners to apply early, since popular courses inevitably fill up fast and you risk not gaining acceptance if you leave it too late.” Kansley said this would be the ideal time to apply at CPUT and that students were always able to update their marks at a later stage. CPUT online applications for the 2024 intake opened on May 16 and there is no cost associated with the applications, said Kansley.