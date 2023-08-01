Students urged to still apply to universities as UCT closes undergraduate applications

Cape Town - The UCT has closed admissions for undergraduate study applications, while there remains time for prospective students to apply at other universities and colleges. Tertiary institutions are reminding aspiring applicants to ensure that their applications are adequately and timeously submitted. Admissions for undergraduate studies at UCT opened on April 3 and closed on Monday.

The university received 104 250 applications, more or less the same number annually, said UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola. This number, however, does not reflect the number of applicants as each applicant applies to more than one programme. Typically, the Faculty of Health Sciences receives the highest number of applications, specifically in medicine, Moholola said. The university has the capacity to enrol 4 200 first-year students.

“Over the past few years, there has been a trend of a growing number of applications,” Moholola said. Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) spokesperson Lauren Kansely said applications for study were still open at CPUT, with the university seeing a steady flow of applications coming in. “We always encourage learners to apply early, since popular courses inevitably fill up fast and you risk not gaining acceptance if you leave it too late.”