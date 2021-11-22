Summit re-imagines life in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (Mura) wants to reimagine life in the township, and part of that is challenging the City’s plans for the mass sale of open spaces. At the association’s annual summit over the weekend, delegates dealt with a number of issues affecting those living and working in Mitchells Plain.

Mura deputy chairperson Michael Jacobs said the summit also dealt with the “Reimagine Eastridge” and “Reimagine Mitchells Plain” reports. “Basically, it means how we turn the negatives – including, drugs and gangsterism, unsafe open spaces and parks, anti-social behaviour and other factors which impact on the safety of communities, lead to disinvestment from business, especially in the Town Centre and affecting the quality of life of residents – and turn it into positives.” In collating the reports, a number of role-players were consulted to determine a strategy on how to create a safer environment and boost business confidence in the area.

“We also gave input into the City’s proposed open spaces rationalisation process for Mitchells Plain, which includes the possible selling of 120 plots of land, which the City deemed to be surplus to requirements. Our comments and proposals were thus submitted to the City as part of the public participation process. “We as Mura want the City to engage with residents and organised community formations as to how best to utilise the identified open spaces, instead of just putting it on the market,” said Jacobs. Established in 2016 and formally launched on May 6, 2017, Mura is an apolitical civic organisation operating within Mitchells Plain, with a membership of around 30 community-based organisations and activists.