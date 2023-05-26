Survivors of horror ‘vigilante attack’ remain critical in hospital

Cape Town - The five men who survived a suspected vigilante attack in which two others died on Wednesday are still in hospital in a critical condition. The victims were believed to be in Lower Crossroads when they were forced to go to the Nyanga taxi rank.

There were allegedly eight occupants in the Toyota Avanza. Two were allegedly killed while five were severely injured and the driver of the vehicle was set free without a scratch. A leaked police report says: “It is alleged that all the victims were driving in a Toyota Avanza when they were instructed by unknown suspects in an unknown vehicle which was following them to turn around and go to the taxi rank at Nyanga. They were told to remain in the car. “The Avanza occupants did as they were instructed, they turned around.

“The males were offloaded and they told the unknown driver of the Avanza to go. The driver drove away and the victims were forced into a container at the rank and assaulted with pipes and sticks. “Some of the victims were also shot. They were loaded in an Avanza and dropped at the crime scene except the one that was found at the taxi rank. It is also alleged they were forced to drink battery acid.” The men were allegedly dumped near Oscar Mpetha High School on Emms Drive.

One of the deceased was allegedly found lying next to the road, only wearing white boots and socks. He had head and body injuries. The other murder victim was allegedly shot in the head and lower back. The injured sustained head and body injuries. One of them was vomiting blood as he had been shot in the mouth.

Another victim was found metres away at the taxi rank. He was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital and was reported to be in a very serious condition with head injuries. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Provincial detectives have opened murder and attempted murder case dockets for investigation following an incident where seven males were assaulted at the Nyanga taxi rank. “The assault led to the death of two of the men aged 23 and 26. Meanwhile five of the victims between the ages of 15 and 27 who were seriously injured are fighting for their lives in a local hospital.