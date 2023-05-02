Survivors of Swellendam crash in stable condition after fatal road accident

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health says six patients from Caledon Hospital have been discharged since a fatal bus accident that claimed the lives of four people on Friday. The passengers were parishioners from various churches, including St. Aidan’s, St. Saviour’s and St. Matthew’s and were returning to Cape Town after spending five days at the Carmel Coastal Retreat near George.

The deceased were identified as Liezel Christiansen, Maureen Viret, Amy Roberts and Beatrice Maaneveldt. A case of culpable homicide has been opened as authorities try to determine the cause of the accident. It was reported that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while driving on the N2 outside Swellendam. Police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “Investigation into the accident reveals a passenger bus with at least 53 occupants on board was en route from George to Cape Town when the vehicle overturned.

“Four occupants, women, sustained serious injuries. They were declared dead by paramedics on the scene. All other injured were taken to hospital for further medical care. “The investigation is at a very early stage and the cause of the accident is yet to be established,” Spies said. Western Cape Health Department said two patients were transferred from Swellendam Hospital to Tygerberg Hospital for further care, and the other patients who were treated at

Swellendam Hospital were discharged. “One patient was admitted to George Hospital, but has since been transferred to a private hospital. One patient was stabilised at Worcester Hospital and transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for further care. One patient is in a stable condition at Groote Schuur Hospital. One patient remains in Tygerberg Hospital and is in a stable condition,” it said. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “I would like to send my condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. For now, we are focused on a co-ordinated response to give all victims the best possible care.”