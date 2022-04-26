Suspect accused of Klawer teen’s murder back in court

Cape Town - Klawer residents, supported by social activists from different communities across the province, are gearing up to host a massive demonstration outside the Klawer Magistrate’s Court during the appearance of murder accused Daniel Smit. Smit, 57, is on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk whose dismembered body was discovered by police in a drain at his home days after the teen went missing while picking mangoes on his property.

Story continues below Advertisment

Community activist Heinrich Sauls said: “As a citizen of this country, I feel that I have to serve communities to the best of my ability and for the past 12 years, I have done so. “When I heard the tragic story of little Jerobejin, I immediately made my way to Klawer to offer my support and assistance to not only the family but the community as a whole. “When I arrived in Klawer, I remember meeting with the local councillor, Mr Koopman, and local businessman, Mr Moorrees Smith. They explained to me about the poor service delivery by police in Klawer and the lack of manpower and incompetent station management and crime, which increased.”

Sauls said authorities in Klawer recently recorded four murders in the space of a month, which is shocking for a small quiet town like Klawer. “So we decided to host a demonstration during the accused’s appearance to show our stance against what he did and what he stands for. “This demonstration for us is a step forward in a battle against rampant crime in Klawer and against gender-based violence.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We want the case to end up in the high court and for it to be attended to urgently. There is no reason why it has to drag out. We want victims, relatives and the community at large to know that we are standing up for them and with them,” Sauls said. Daniel Smit, 57, is on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk. Picture from video Cape Town-based social activist Roegshanda Pascoe said she will also be attending and participating in the demonstration in Klawer, speaking out in support of Jerobejin’s loved ones, against the violence he suffered. “As communities, despite being based in different locations across the province, I feel that we have to stand together in support of our rural towns currently battling such heinous crimes.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Social activist and Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claasen will also be attending Smit’s appearance in the Klawer court. [email protected] Cape Argus