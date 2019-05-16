The body Bonnievale farmer Tool Wessels was found in a river near his home. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder of a Bonnievale farmer and his wife and is set to appear in court. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, who has been detained for questioning.

Traut said one of the firearms allegedly stolen during the incident, a .22 rifle, had been seized.

“The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance once he has been charged. The other suspects involved in the incident are yet to be arrested.”

The arrest comes after Tool and Liezel Wessels, both 55, were brutally attacked on their Kapteinsdrift farm on Monday.

According to reports, the two were attacked by four men wearing balaclavas.

Liezel was stabbed in the chest and had boiling water poured over her back. She managed to escape to a neighbouring farm.

Meanwhile, the body of her husband was found a few hundred metres from their home in a nearby river. Liezel was being treated in Worcester hospital.

AfriForum head of community safety Ian Cameron said the ongoing spate of farm attacks across South Africa had left many farmers and residents living in fear. “Lately, here has been an increase in farm attacks.”

Cameron said there needed to be a serious focus on creating capacity and resource building at ground level for the police and community safety institutions to be able to do more.

Any person with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

[email protected]