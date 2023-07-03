Suspect bust for the murder of taxi training officer Chairmaine Bailey

Cape Town - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Charmaine Bailey.
Bailey, 53, was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association.
She was gunned down on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg.
At the time police said the motive behind her murder was unclear.
Two weeks after her murder, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) made an allegation that its members were behind the murder of Bailey, and that they have since expelled the members, who are suspected of killing two more taxi drivers.
Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said they informed the police and other relevant authorities about the expulsion and their suspicions.
Now, six weeks later, cops say they’ve finally arrested a suspect, who is due to appear in court today.
According to provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa the suspect was nabbed in Hout Bay on Saturday.
“A 32-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court today in connection with the murder of Charmaine Bailey in May,” said Novela.
“Fifty-three-year-old Bailey, who was in the taxi industry, was shot and killed in Wynberg. The suspect was apprehended on Saturday in Hout Bay during a police tracing operation. The suspect has been charged with murder.”