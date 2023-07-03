Suspect bust for the murder of taxi training officer Chairmaine Bailey

Bailey, 53, was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association.

Cape Town - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Charmaine Bailey.

She was gunned down on May 2 during a meeting in Wynberg.

At the time police said the motive behind her murder was unclear.

Two weeks after her murder, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) made an allegation that its members were behind the murder of Bailey, and that they have since expelled the members, who are suspected of killing two more taxi drivers.