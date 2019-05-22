The communities of Ocean View, Scarborough and surrounds gathered at Wtsand been to commemorate the life of a murdered 38-year-old Scarborough man. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Stoffel Wilschutt,30, who is accused of killing David Wolfromm, 38, whose body was found in the boot of a burnt vehicle, on Tuesday abandoned his bail application in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court. Wilschutt appeared on a charge of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. The case was postponed to June 27, for further investigation.

While police investigations pointed to two suspects being involved, only Wilschutt has been arrested.

Other reports stated that Wolfromm was attacked by two men in the evening while returning to his car after surfing. His attackers put him in the boot of his car, then drove off.

Ocean View police spokesperson Leon Fortuin said the hijackers then gave two women a lift. On Slangkop Road, the women became aware someone was in the boot of the car and wanted to get out. The men refused and, while distracted, crashed into a vehicle. Fortuin said the other driver gave chase.

“When they stopped, he saw four people get out (of the hijacked car). Two men pointed firearms, so the driver left. He watched from a distance, and saw them search in the car, then set the car alight.”

Fortuin said it seems the victim was alive when the car was set alight.

[email protected]