Slangkoppunt near Ocean View. Picture: ANA/Tracey Adams

Cape Town - A 30-year-old man allegedly linked to the murder of a 38-year-old man, whose body was found in the boot of a burnt vehicle on Wednesday in Ocean View, will appear in Muizenberg Court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed this and said detectives and crime prevention members from Ocean View followed leads and arrested a man and seized an unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition.

Rwexana said that through their investigation they found car keys suspected to be from the dead man’s hijacked vehicle.

“The arrest of other suspects is imminent as investigations continue,” Rwexana said.

Weekend reports stated it was believed that the 38-year-old man from Scarborough was attacked by two men in the evening while returning to his car after surfing at Witsand. His attackers put him in the boot of his car, then drove off with it.

Detailing the scenario, Ocean View police spokesperson Sergeant Leon Fortuin said the hijackers then gave two women a lift.

On Slangkop Road, near Ocean View, the women became aware someone was in the boot of the car and told the hijackers they wanted to get out immediately. The men refused and, while arguing with the women, crashed into a vehicle.

Fortuin said the other driver gave chase, because he thought it was a drunk driver. “When they stopped, he saw four people getting out (of the hijacked car). Then two men pointed firearms, so the driver pulled away.

“He watched them from a distance, and saw them scratching in the car then setting the car alight.”

Fortuin said it appeared the victim was alive when the hijackers set fire to the car. “According to me he was still alive, because the two girls who were in the car said he was alive and (judging from the position of his body) it looked like he was trying to climb out the vehicle.

“But that is just speculation: we are awaiting the post-mortem results.”

[email protected]