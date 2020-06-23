Suspect to appear in Wynberg court for Amahle Quku's alleged rape and murder

Cape Town - A suspect arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of Amahle Quku, 17, is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Amahle’s body was found bruised and naked on Saturday in Browns Farm, Philippi. Residents have since barricaded streets demanding justice. Philippi Community Policing Forum secretary Melikhaya Gadeni has also claimed that Salathiso Sibali, a community leader, was shot for handing over the suspect to police on Sunday. “We are angered at the brutal murder of Amahle Quku, and we support any lawful action taken to bring justice for Amahle by the community.”

On the alleged shooting of Sibali, Gadeni added: “We are pleased that the police have made an arrest in this matter, and we hope the accomplices are arrested and brought to face the full might of the law.

“We are pleading with the police minister to build a full-fledged police station in Philippi, which will be well resourced to fight crime.

“We wish to send our condolences to the Quku family and say that during this time of their grief, we stand with them.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Nyanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder subsequent to the alleged shooting.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “Quku’s death was cruel and needless. Femicide and gender-based violence is at a crisis level in our province and country.

“I have conveyed my sympathies and will monitor the case closely.”

After engaging with the family and community, the EFF’s provincial spokesperson Aishah Cassiem said apparently more suspects were involved in Amahle’s death.

“When he (Premier Alan Winde) decided to invite alcohol into homes” during level 3 of lockdown, “he exposed women to extreme levels of violence as the sale of alcohol has a direct link to the rise in these cases”, she said.

