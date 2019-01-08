Neighbours stand outside the cordoned-off Ottery residence where the elderly couple were found slain. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Quiet suburbia was shaken on Monday as news spread about the murder of an elderly couple at their home in Ottery. The married couple, identified as Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, were originally from Blackheath and lived in Ottery for the last 18 months.

Both were aged 82 and buried according to Islamic rites last night.

The Cape Argus had tried contacting the family but had no response. Neighbours were left shocked at the killings.

Apparently, the couple’s son from Kenwyn found his parents strangled in a separate entrance to the property where they were staying after he could not get hold of them on the telephone.

While police were still investigating the cause of death, it was believed the couple was strangled.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the bodies were found at 4.58pm on Sunday.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Van Wyk.

Neighbours, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they believed someone who knew the couple killed them. They also said it was a robbery and video cameras from neighbouring homes captured footage of the two alleged killers.

“Neighbours saw the men carry away small appliances but never suspected anything,” they said.

One neighbour said it was a “quiet area” and they “didn’t even hear anything”.

Brent Jacobs has lived the house opposite the house where the murders took place for 23 years.

“They were old and very quiet. I only saw them when they opened their gate and when family visited them,” Jacobs said.

“I was away on holiday and I came home to this news on our WhatsApp group.

“It was a big shock. I couldn’t believe something like that could happen to people who couldn’t even help themselves.

“I once helped her (Rugaya) open a gas tank. She was really frail. The old man had arthritis,” he said.

“This should make us all more aware of what’s happening in our neighbourhood.

“We need to be more vigilant. Our neighbours have cameras and the police will have a look at that,” Jacobs added.

Anyone who may have information on the murders can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crimeline. 32211.

[email protected]