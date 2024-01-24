Suspected mugger falls to his death on Table Mountain

Cape Town - An investigation is under way into the death of a mugger who fell to his death on Table Mountain on Sunday. Two hikers were accosted by two unknown suspects on the Slangolie hiking trail.

The pair robbed the hikers of their valuables, including cellphones and jewellery. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that a group of hikers were being led along the pipe track when the mugging took place. “The tour guide defended the group by spraying both assailants with pepper spray, and they both ran off.

“In trying to locate one of the stolen mobile phones, which was still showing up close to where the robbery took place, SAPS returned on Monday, along with members of SANParks. “Attempting to locate the device and using the last location transmitted, it was discovered that the mugger had fallen off the trail along with some of the stolen possessions,” Smith said. He said at the time of his discovery, no vital signs were present.