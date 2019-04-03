Police attend to the scene in Kleinvlei where the body of a child was found in a drain yesterday. Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The body of a toddler, believed to be that of Orderick Lucas of Kleinvlei, was found late on Tuesday. Kleinvlei community policing forum chairperson Julian Unthank confirmed that a toddler’s body was discovered in a drain in Melton Road.

“The body was seen by a group of children who were playing ball in the area.

“The children are still very traumatised and will be getting trauma counselling,” he said.

Orderick was reported missing on Thursday, but was last seen over a week ago.

Orderick’s mother, Davideen Lucas, said that Melvin Volk, a friend of hers, was the last person seen with the child on Sunday, March 24.

Unthank said that Lucas was attacked on that day by community members for allegedly stealing a phone. She said she left the child in Volk’s care.

Volk looked after the child until Monday morning when Lucas went to have herself examined at a clinic.

However, according to Volk’s version, Lucas came to pick up Orderick the following day.

On Tuesday, Volk and another suspect, Jonathan Alexander, appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate Court. The case was postponed to April, 9 and the two men are ordered to remain in custody.

The appearance of the two men follows the arrest and release of Orderick's mother and grandmother, Cornelius Scheepers, who were arrested at the weekend on charges of neglect and contravening a court order.

The case was not placed on the roll, however, as there was some outstanding information needed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We have returned the docket back to the police for them to attend to it. We will consider placing the matter on the roll when the docket has been returned.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut confirmed the discovery.

“The discovery of the body of a baby boy this afternoon in a stormwater drain in Eerste River is being investigated by police. It is too soon to speculate on the identity of the child or the circumstances surrounding the case at this stage.

“A case of murder has been registered,” he said.

Kleinvlei community policing forum chairperson Julian Unthank confirmed that a toddler's body was discovered in a drain in Melton Road.

