Swellendam bus tragedy victims mourned at two packed services

Cape Town - Mourners gathered in the church previously attended by the four people who were killed in a bus crash. The bus, carrying 53 parishioners from St Aidan’s Church, St Saviour’s and St Matthew’s in Lansdowne, was near Swellendam on Friday, when the driver reportedly lost control.

The parishioners left Cape Town last Monday to visit Carmel Holiday Resort in George and were returning when the crash occurred on the N2. Four passengers – Liezel Christiansen, Maureen Viret, Amy Roberts and Beatrice Maaneveldt – died and 48 others were injured. The HG Travel driver’s wrist and collarbone were injured.

MEC for Health and Wellness Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: “The most critical patients were airlifted to Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and George hospitals. Referrals were sent to Worcester Regional Hospital with our EMS vehicles. “In relation to treatment, patients were triaged accordingly on site. The green patients were seen at the local clinic, while the rest were treated at Swellendam Hospital.” The sombre memorial service took place in two packed halls of the St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Lansdowne.

The families of the bereaved sat in one section facing the stage. Among those in attendance was Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who gave a message of hope before a candle lighting ceremony. Dawn Vester, who was injured in the crash, said it was her birthday on the tragic day.

“On my birthday, this tragedy had to happen. We will never forget. “Maureen was my godmother; we were still going to have a party.” Colleen Idas, who was part of the trip, recalled their time at Carmel Holiday Resort.

“Before we left, we took a group photo and that was the end of Carmel 2023. Besides the beautiful place, it was the fellowship we enjoyed. “We had such a beautiful time; it was so blessed. We can just say thank you for the time we spent together. “God knows we don’t have answers. To the families, love God and trust he is going to be with you.”

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, Bishop Joshua Louw said three of the parishioners were from St Aidan’s and one from St Saviour’s. “People are really appreciative that the community could come together to show compassion for the families of the victims. “There are still 15 people in hospital. Some of them have had the opportunity to have operations and some are still waiting.

“The injured have some sort of relief that they made it. “Last night was just the start of our ongoing support for the families and the injured because some of them may not know that they are traumatised but we want them to know that we are here.” Bishop Louw told the Cape Argus there would be two funerals on Saturday.

“The families decided not to have a mass funeral. We wanted people who want to support people to come, and also the injured to come and be part of the memorial service. “Two will be buried on Saturday and I have not yet been informed about the others.” Bishop Louw said he saw the parishioners on Facebook before they left George and they were in high spirits.