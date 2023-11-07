Table Mountain National Park rangers get bicycle donation

Cape Town - The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Marine Rangers received a special donation of three mountain bicycles and helmets in support of their conservation work in the park. The donation on Friday (November 3) was facilitated by the SANParks-Table Mountain Honorary Rangers through their good working relations with Olympic Cycles.

Speaking during the handover session, Kenneth Carden, the chairperson of the SANParks Honorary Rangers (Table Mountain Region), said was an honour to be associated with Olympic Cycles over the years. “I’m pleased to see this wonderful partnership coming into fruition of introducing mountain bicycles for the rangers. These bicycles will enable rangers to conduct mountain bike patrols and get to areas where the vehicles can’t. “The bikes will come with basic spares and a service plan which will see Olympic Cycles servicing the bikes regularly. As part of the arrangement with Olympic Cycles, we will be able to purchase further bikes for SANParks at very reduced prices and I’m truly grateful to them for this amazing initiative.”

The SANParks Honorary Rangers Table Mountain Region has committed to assist and join the rangers for mountain bike patrols in different parts of the park building up to the busy season. TMNP Park Manager, Megan Taplin said: “This donation came at the right time when we’re faced with diverse challenges in the park, I’m truly grateful for this initiative of introducing mountain bicycles in the park. “Thank you very much to the SHRs for securing this donation, which will facilitate the operations of the Marine Unit. The spares and service plan are a very useful addition too.