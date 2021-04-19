Table Mountain National Park tells Cape residents to stay away

CAPE TOWN – South African National Parks (SANParks) Rangers had their hands full on Monday morning at their entrances stopping users from partaking in their usual day-to-day activities within the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said park personnel are hard at work trying to put down the fire and most resources are dedicated to the fire “with users now attempting to go about their normal running, cycling or walking their dogs, we will not be able to fully concentrate on the fire especially in the Newlands Forest and Rhodes Memorial zones.”

As a result, TMNP has urged users to stay away from the following areas: Newlands Forest, Groote Schuur Estate, Rhodes Memorial, Devil’s Peak, Tafelberg Road, Vredehoek and Deer Park sections of the park.

That includes all recreation areas below and above Tafelberg Road, which will remain closed until further notice. However, it is safe to still visit areas in the South and Central sections of the park which includes areas Silvermine, Tokai, Boulders and Cape Point.

“Those who would like to access Lion’s Head and Signal Hill should approach the areas with caution as the emergency personnel are in the area.”