Table Mountain robbers nabbed after swift operation

Cape Town - Two people suspected of robbing a group of cyclists along Table Mountain have been apprehended thanks to quick-thinking cops working alongside Law Enforcement and SANParks rangers on Monday. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said on Monday night information was received about a robbery on the Jeep track close to Military Road and on the slopes above Tamboerskloof.

“A group of mountain bikers had been held up at knife-point and robbed of their valuables. A description of the assailants was quickly circulated among the various role-players within the collaboration efforts of the TMNP Safety Forum. “A short while later, the SAPS arrested a suspect matching the description, while the second suspect had disappeared.” Smith said SAPS officers also recovered the backpack belonging to the cyclists. Officers from the Law Enforcement Tourism Unit, accompanied by members of the SANParks team, tracked the accomplice to a dwelling within Erf 81, a site on the slopes of the mountain that has previously been invaded and unlawfully occupied.

“The suspect was detained and escorted to the SAPS where he was positively identified as the known accomplice and was arrested. “This success is due to the recently formed collaboration efforts that allowed information to flow quickly and for a co-ordinated, joint response between all role-players. “Special mention must be extended to ward councillor Francine Higham, who has remained resolute in bringing the various civilian structures into the collaboration efforts, including that of the neighbourhood watches, hiking and trail enthusiasts and that of community safety groups.”