Table View residents furious over price discrepancy in sale of zoned land

Cape Town - Residents of Table View are up in arms over the provincial government’s sale of land zoned for two schools in the area and want the deal investigated. The residents representing by the Greater Table View Action Forum (GTAF) claim the land was sold for far less than its market value. They say they understood the land, which covers an area about the size of three rugby fields, was intended for two schools. The land was transferred by the national Department of Rural Development and Land Reform to the Flandorp Family Property Trust in order to settle a land restitution claim. The Flandorp family lost their properties in Goodwood, Parow and Elsies River during apartheid’s forced removals. GTAF planning and biodiversity representative David Ayres said: “We are voters who are flabbergasted that province seem to have given away public land that was meant to provide the two schools on site with sports and recreational grounds. We are angered as to why province put the profits of a private developer ahead of the good of the public fiscus and our children’s educational needs. “We are astounded at the sale of public land for a fraction of the value. Our information is that 5 800 square meters was sold for R150 000. Meanwhile, recently, the City of Cape Town agreed to sell an adjacent 1 300 square meters for R2.1 million, which is closer to the real value of the property,” said Ayres.

“We think the MECs should be challenged on that point. Both pockets of land have the same zoning so why the difference in price? GTAF has engaged with the MECs of Education and Public Works but have yet to receive a credible response,” said Ayres.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “Although all the transactions as they relate to the province took place prior to my taking up this position, those who have directed queries to me (directly) know that I have been more than willing to respond to specific questions in so far as the answers fall within my knowledge and relate to aspects of my portfolio and responsibilities.

“The most recent query deals with a City of Cape Town transaction in relation to one done by the province. I requested that the GTAF supply me with the full details of the City sale in question. I have received the requested details. The two transactions differ in time and size. For the province the requirements of the applicable legislation and regulation include a valuation by an accredited valuator,” said Madikizela.

“A full response will be provided to the latest query now that all the details are available,” added Madikizela.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said: “We have engaged repeatedly with the community on this matter, and our legal team is currently preparing a response letter to their claims, which should be ready early next week. Unfortunately, we will not be able to comment further until then.”

