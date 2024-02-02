Tafelberg upgrade to go ahead

Cape Town - Upgrades along Tafelberg Road, from Kloof Nek Road to the Lower Cableway Station at the Table Mountain National Park, got under way this week, despite a fire that gutted nine hectares of veld at the weekend. The City advised residents, road users and businesses that the road rehabilitation project was expected to last a year.

“The City is undertaking the rehabilitation of Tafelberg Road to ensure that all visitors to the Table Mountain National Park and the aerial cableway can do so safely. “Apart from those visiting the cableway, many hikers park along this road to access the hiking trails on the mountain, or some visitors go up there simply to admire the view. Thus, it is of utmost importance that we undertake this work,” said urban mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas. Tafelberg Road was closed for public safety at the weekend as the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway evacuated guests while three Huey and the Black Hawk helicopters, along with a spotter plane, were dispatched to extinguish the fire.

The City said the rehabilitation project has not been affected by the fire. “We are aware that the project will cause some inconvenience, and as such, we will undertake the work in sections to minimise the impact on those who need to use the road. “Also, the contractor will be working in confined spaces to accommodate foot traffic and parked vehicles in the area.