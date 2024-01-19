Taxi bosses gunned down in Nyanga

Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has confirmed two taxi business owners were shot and killed just after a meeting in Nyanga on Wednesday. The victims owned taxis on the Cape Town/Seawater route which falls under the association.

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said: “Reports suggest that the men were attacked just after a meeting with the taxi owners on that route on Wednesday afternoon. As they were leaving, the vicitms were shot with rifles and pistols.” Sityebi assured commuters that no taxi war was brewing. “The attack was directed at the leadership of the primary association which is under Cata. We can’t say there is a war brewing. This was an isolated incident. We don’t know the motive of the attack.

“We would like to send our condolences to the families of the deceased. We would also like to condemn the attack and call for calm as the police continue their investigation.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no one had been arrested for the killings. “Nyanga police are investigating a double murder and an attempted murder case following a shooting on Wednesday at about 1pm at Nyanga taxi rank where two men were shot and fatally wounded.

“The motive is part of the police investigation. The suspects fled the scene and have yet been arrested.” Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe said the industry needed to iron out their issues before the violence escalated. “This happened as we were planning to have a meeting with the taxi industry about violent attacks in the area. We just want everyone to be safe, including the taxi owners and drivers.