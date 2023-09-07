Taxi driver shot and killed at accident scene in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Taxi Association Codeta said it was baffled as to why a taxi driver was shot dead at a crash scene. Two taxis, one driven by a Codeta driver and the other by a driver from Bloewata in Kraaifontein collided in Site B, Khayelitsha, on Tuesday.

It was unclear what the motive for the killing was. Codeta secretary-general Nceba Enge said: “The details are very sketchy, but we were informed that there was an accident between two taxis. While the driver was waiting for the owner of the vehicle, a suspect emerged from the shacks along Bonga Drive. “The armed man then attacked one driver but the other was left unharmed. The deceased driver is reportedly from Bloewata in Kraaifontein and the other is from Codeta.

“We are waiting for more information from the other association, but they have not come forward to Codeta.” Enge assured commuters that there was no tension between the two associations. “We would like to state that there is no taxi war, even though we have no details about the incident.

“We don’t want people to think this was taxi-related violence, this was an isolated incident. We ask everyone to stay calm as the police investigate the case.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said no one has been arrested for the shooting. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 11.10am in Bonga Drive, Site B, Khayelitsha, where a 30-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation.