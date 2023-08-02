Taxi impoundments in the Cape Town CBD ends in chaos

Cape Town - Chaos erupted when the City’s law enforcement officers tried to impound vehicles at the taxi rank in the CBD. According to safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, law enforcement operations around the CBD on Tuesday afternoon impounded several taxis.

Taxis stopped operating and people were forced to use alternative transport during the peak period. Rubber bullets and stun grenades were used to disperse angry taxi drivers, operators and commuters. “Taxi drivers assembled on the rank and assaulted one of the traffic officers. The scene grew tense as several taxis took to blocking the exit route. In the stand-off, SAPS public order policing deployed to the scene and pleaded for the return of order,” he said.

“Taxis trying to enter into the rank for the afternoon peak period were prevented from entering by fellow taxi drivers and this caused widespread congestion around the rank. “A group of opportunistic drivers, intent on causing chaos, attempted to incite the crowds and numerous drivers left their vehicles in the road, causing a gridlock and adding to the frustration.” Smith said that at about 4.15pm, with growing tension from an irate crowd, police and metro police deployed stun grenades to bring order to a tense situation.

“We are deeply disappointed that Santaco-WC (SA National Taxi Council – Western Cape) resolved to suspend its participation in the Minibus Taxi Task Team, citing two reasons: first, the ‘increase and continuous impoundments of vehicles’, and second, ‘lack of progress on issues tabled’. “The task team, comprising representatives from the Western Cape Government, City of Cape Town, and industry leadership, met on Monday for their fifth engagement. “The meeting continued so that officials could make progress with the priority issues on the task team’s agenda.”

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “We remain open to engagement so that we can prioritise passengers and reassure operators of our ongoing efforts to support the industry. “I am especially concerned about the potential impact on commuters of this withdrawal by the industry. It comes as a shock, as we have developed a platform for robust engagement and sharing of information, while making clear progress on agreed actions. “Specifically, collaborative efforts have resulted in the fast-tracking of long-awaited licence applications for the Brackengate area. Since the creation of the Task Team in February 2023, 144 positive decision letters have been handed over by our Provincial Regulatory Entity to minibus taxi operators approving their operating licence applications.”

Mackenzie said they were well aware that the industry faces complex challenges, which link to the broader transportation crisis in South Africa. “The task team was created to bring together the relevant stakeholders and work collaboratively to address key issues identified by industry and government leadership. “As the Western Cape government, we are not sitting back with a defeatist attitude, but have made a sincere attempt to tackle these issues. Regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Cape Town metro, there are a range of reasons for this enforcement action.”

Cape Town traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon when taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed after several mini-buses were impounded around the CBD. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon when taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed after several mini-buses were impounded around the CBD. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon when taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed after several mini-buses were impounded around the CBD. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon when taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed after several mini-buses were impounded around the CBD. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said law enforcement locked down the station deck and impounded vehicles. “As a result, those who were already inside the loading bays did not want to load and go to the traffic, who were waiting at the exit point. That’s what caused the chaos. Santaco is convening a meeting with primary associations on Thursday,” he said. A number of taxi drivers were arrested.