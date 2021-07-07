Taxi operators encouraged to adhere to Covid-19 safety rules

Cape Town - Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell visited the Khayelitsha Site C taxi rank on Tuesday afternoon as part of the department’s ongoing initiative to encourage public transport service providers to adhere to Covid-19 safety regulations as infections in the province are increasing daily. Mitchell’s planned visit was also part of an initiative by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all major taxi ranks across the province.

Speaking on the directive to support the taxi industry during the heightened Covid-19 period, Mitchell said that the government was dedicated to managing the spread of Covid-19 through close monitoring of public transport. Santaco chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman said: “The taxi industry moves more than 70% of the population, so they must receive all necessary support. “That is why we are working to ensure that our ranks and taxi drivers have access to essential PPE, so they are equipped to safely transport the population. Today we are here in Khayelitsha. However, it’s not our last stop. So far, we have been to Knysna, Oudtshoorn, and Worcester.

"This operation was made possible by our sponsors Distell and the South African National Taxi Council, who supplied us with sanitisers and masks. We are thankful to them for their consistent support," said Abdurahman. Speaking on his visit, Mitchell also reiterated his support for the provincial Traffic Services Department's daily and weekly operations, saying that he would work alongside them to help raise awareness about health and safety in efforts to flatten the curve. "I will continue to support the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services during their 24/7 weekly operations by helping to raise safety and health awareness in our ongoing efforts to flatten the curve. Results of the weekly traffic operations are monitored closely to strengthen our efforts in making our roads safe.