Taxi operators say closed B97 route should not affect Eastern Cape travel

Cape Town - Taxi operators have urged law enforcement officers to ensure the closure of route B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville does not affect other operations, including long-distance travel to the Eastern Cape as the holiday season approaches.

This after Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell announced an extension to the closure of the route for a further three months. The route was closed from July 26 after concerted efforts to stop violence between operators affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) failed. Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said he was not able to comment, because “nothing has come to Codeta regarding the extension of the closure of route B97”.

Khanyi said they were still waiting for Mitchell to address them on the matter. Meanwhile, Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus welcomed the decision to extend the closure of the route saying it would be impossible to reopen that route when the arbitration process has not been finalised, as that would lead to renewed tensions between Cata and Codeta. “We hope that this will be the last extension as the arbitration is at its final stage,” Hermanus said.