Cape Town - The public health sector has not been spared by the violence related to the taxi industry strike. The Health and Wellness Department said several facilities had to close or were operating at a reduced capacity.

On Monday, many staff members were unable to reach work due to roads closed and violence. The department’s chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem said: “We remain committed to the safety of our staff who are caught in the middle of these incidents of violence and disruption. “Certain facilities within the metropole are closed today (Monday) and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them.”

Kariem said the department was forced to operate at a reduced capacity within the Cape Metropole as well as in certain rural areas. The department’s chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem said the department was forced to operate at a reduced capacity within the Cape Metropole as well as in certain rural areas. Picture: Screenshot Elective surgeries at Tygerberg Hospital, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital have been postponed, with only emergency surgeries performed. Community health centres and clinics in Philippi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile, and Gugulethu have been closed and community-based care in the areas suspended.

Emergency Medical Services and Forensic Pathology Service in red zone areas will only be possible with a law enforcement escort, resulting in possible delayed responses. Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the facilities would reopen and resume operations once police had declared the areas safe. He said the department would continue to monitor the situation. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was present at Tygerberg Hospital yesterday to assess the impact the strike has had on operations. Mbombo said some staff were not able to report for duty and called for the safe passage for health-care workers to health facilities.

“Staff who have been able to get to work are tired and are working under immense pressure.” The City said a number of its clinics were closed or rendering emergency services only. The following facilities are closed: all clinics in Khayelitsha, Bloekombos Clinic, Blue Downs Clinic, Crossroads 1 Clinic, Delft South Clinic, Dr Ivan Toms CDC, Driftsands Satellite Clinic, Gugulethu Clinic, Khayelitsha Environmental Health Office, Masincedane Clinic, Muizenberg Clinic, Mzamomhle Clinic, Nyanga Environmental Health Office, Philippi Clinic, Strandfontein Clinic, Wallacedene Clinic and Weltevreden Valley Clinic.