Tech executive facing fraud charges for allegedly inflating his company’s books

Cape Town - Company founder of AG Cellular (AGC) Anthony Goodman on Monday appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court, where he is facing fraud charges after he allegedly misrepresented the company’s books to financiers. AGC was placed under liquidation by the Gauteng High Court in 2016. It had supplied retailers such as Pep and MTN with low-cost AG cellphones.

Criminal charges were brought against Goodman after he was investigated by financiers for falsely representing the company assets to secure funding. The State alleges that from August 2015 to August 2016 Goodman defrauded a financing company. At the time, AGC needed funds (trade finance) to cover the costs of manufacturing their cellphones in China to honour a purchase order with a retailer. It is alleged that Goodman and his business partner, who fled the country, failed to disclose that the funds were not intended to be used exclusively to pay the supplier.

Instead these funds were used to pay back existing debt owed to the supplier, which had accumulated before entering the agreement with the financier. Goodman had allegedly provided false financial statements to an agent of the company, concealing the critical extent of the debts the company actually owed. The State said the effect of the accused’s fraudulent scheme was effectively “robbing Peter to pay Paul”, in that the credit extended by the financier to AGC through its payments to the manufacturer was secretly used to repay the arrears. David Salzman yesterday testified as representative of the financiers at the time, and said had they known about the level of debt AGC had on their books, they would never have agreed to finance their operations.

Salzman was initially told that the company had a loss in excess of R2.6 million but after receiving a draft financial audit, the true reflection of this loss was in excess of R101m. AGC’s liabilities had exceeded their assets by over R219m. He further stated that the amount owed to them when he discovered the loss, was in excess of $13 million (R208.4m). Goodman is currently out on a warning. [email protected]