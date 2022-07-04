Ten health facilities now officially under the Western Cape’s mandate

Cape Town - Ten previously joint City of Cape Town and Western Cape Health and Wellness health facilities have been formally transferred to the province. Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Durbanville, Fisantekraal and Bellville South clinics on Friday to welcome City staff to the Department of Health and Wellness. The transfer came in to effect on July 1.

Story continues below Advertisement

Previously, there had been nine joint facilities where the provision of primary health care services by the City functioned alongside the provision of comprehensive health services of the Health and Wellness Department. “Both parties agreed on the intent to move towards a single authority taking responsibility for health services in the nine joint facilities and reconsidering the use of the facilities in proximity.” The nine joint facilities are: Dirkie Uys Clinic, Durbanville Clinic, Heideveld Clinic, Kasselsvlei Clinic, Nolungile Clinic, Nyanga Clinic, Parow Clinic, Ravensmead Clinic and Scottsdene Clinic.

Fisantekraal Clinic has been completed and added as a tenth facility. “Communities can look forward to a comprehensive package of healthcare services from the Provincial Department of Health under one roof with a more streamlined folder management system which will include the current City Health services and access to emergency care, maternity care, mental health, TB and HIV screening, testing and treatment plan, chronic clubs, access to a social worker, Covid-19 vaccinations, child and women’s health services, integrated management of childhood illness (IMCI) and curative interventions for under 5-year-old’s all under one roof,” Mbombo said, adding that R18 million had been allocated for the transfer. Durbanville ward councillor Theresa Uys said she has not been alerted to any complaints over the move.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Health services is a primary function of the provincial government but the City assists in order to provide more services to residents. The pre-booking system, for example, was introduced to allow patients to book an appointment and not stand in the queue for hours,” Uys said. [email protected] Cape Argus