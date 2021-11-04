Ten suspects in fuel card fraud case make their appearance in Paarl court

Cape Town - Ten suspects, including a police officer intern stationed at Mitchells Plain police station, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for their involvement in a fuel fraud syndicate. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said during their appearance two suspects only were granted bail and the rest were remanded in custody to apply for bail later this week.

“Ten suspects appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges related to their involvement in fuel fraud. Only two suspects had bail set at R1 000 each and the rest of the accused will apply for bail on November 5, 2021.” Meanwhile, police arrested several suspects for the possession of illegal drugs. Spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On Tuesday at about 11am, police attached to the Nyanga Sectors Team were conducting a vehicle check point operation in Monwood, Brown’s Farm, when they noticed a white Toyota Corolla driving in the direction of the VCP that quickly changed direction and drove away.

“Officers gave chase and during the pursuit three males jumped out. Two suspects were apprehended, while the other managed to get away. Police recovered 50 mandrax tablets on one suspect and two mandrax tablets on the second. Both suspects, aged 30 and 35 years old, are set to appear in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court.” In a separate incident, in Heideveld, police arrested three suspects for the possession of 14 packets of tik and 70 units of heroin during stop-and-search operations. Meanwhile, the Western Cape Government Health's (WCGH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 7 456 incidents in the province during the long weekend.

According to a report by the department, emergency officials responded to 152 incidents in red zone areas, while the rescue team responded to six search and rescue incidents in Camps Bay, Constantia, Hout Bay and on Table Mountain. WCGH spokesperson Deanna February said: “EMS officials recorded non-cardiac pain, weapon assault, respiratory complaint, obstetric complaints, physical assault, neurological complaints, abdominal complaints, and musculoskeletal complaints as the top eight incident types.” “Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Groote Schuur and George Hospitals,” said February.