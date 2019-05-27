Submissions relating to a high-rise building in Sea Point closed last week, but tensions remain despite its approval by the Municipal Planning Tribunal. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Submissions relating to a high-rise building in Sea Point closed last week. The Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers’ Association are objecting to the 15 Kloof Road development after it was approved by the Municipal Planning Tribunal in March.

Social housing advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi submitted its appeal last week: “The tribunal approved the development, but increased the maximum household income from R18 000 to R20 000 a month. It also refused to include a spread of lower income households income that would qualify for inclusionary housing.”

The tribunal approved a land use application for a new high-rise in Sea Point by developer Berman Brothers Group.

The tribunal ordered that “inclusionary” housing be part of the development. The proposal put forward was to reserve 20% of the 140 flats for “affordable” housing. In effect, 28 new flats, each between 35m² and 39m², would be reserved for rental to households whose monthly income was less than R20 000.

The tribunal found in favour of Ndifuna Ukwazi’s submissions and approved the development application.

The Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers’ Planning Committee said they would challenge the decision to approve the development application.

“The main reason for appeal is that the proposed 18-storey building runs counter to the City’s own spatial planning, zoning, and urban management policies and frameworks Inclusionary housing can and should be accommodated within the existing urban development and planning frameworks, and (we look) forward to supporting the City’s efforts in this regard once a proper and well-considered inclusionary housing strategy and policy is in place,” the association said.

[email protected]