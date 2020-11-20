The best pictures from the EFF's protest in Brackenfell
Cape Town - The EFF made good on their promise to descend on Brackenfell en masse, which resulted in the police firing tear gas, stun grenades and using a water cannon on Friday.
The party was protesting against alleged racism at the school after reports of a whites-only matric masquerade ball last month.
EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said that he was more than satisfied with the decisive response from the national EFF body who came out in their numbers to support their call for an end to racism in Cape Town.
Despite promises the party’s leader Julies Malema would be present, he revved up supporters for his visit to the school but by 3pm he was a no show.
The School Governing Body (SGB) said despite the chaos, the matrics wrote their physical science exams without any disruptions.
SGB chairperson chairperson Guillaume Smit said: “The matrics completed their exam in peace so we are thankful for that.”
Guillaume said the pupils who were scheduled to write the exams were present.
Speaking at the EFF protest on Friday afternoon, EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that the organisation would not back down should nothing be done about racism at the school.
The EFF said that should the school not meet their demands, the party would come to occupy the school.
