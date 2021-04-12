The Cape of Good Hope SPCA to hold virtual fund-raiser

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA animal shelter will be hosting a virtual fundraising event to enhance not only the lives of individuals, but the animals in their care, too.

The Inspire Change podcast event with international speaker and author John Sanei and keynote speaker, executive coach and author Erik Kruger, will be held on April 14 at 7pm. Tickets can now be purchased via online ticketing site Quicket, with all funds going towards the upkeep of the shelter and care of the animals.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “We have direct insight into the massive impact that the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has had on people’s lives and their livelihoods and this, together with the need to care for many more animals than ever before, was the motivation behind the event.”

The SPCA faces difficult times as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic lingers.

Abrahams said a 42% decline in income and 48% increase in the need for services was projected for the coming year.