The historic story of the Luxurama bioscope in Wynberg to finally be told

Cape Town - The Luxurama bioscope in Wynberg has been a staple of the community since it was built in 1963. Heading into the 1970s and 1980s, it became a hub for many people in the suburb and surrounding areas to escape the daily struggles they faced during the apartheid years.

The Luxurama was a multiracial venue that launched the music and acting careers of many local artists. Today, Liesel Priem and her husband Nicki, having created the local film company Mad Little Badger, are in the process of making a documentary titled “A Cape Town story: the story of the Luxurama”. In the film they’ll reflect on their Luxurama experiences and first-hand accounts from residents and artists who experienced the “Lux” in its heyday.

Liesel spoke about her experiences, what the Lux meant to her and recalled some personal memories. “The Luxurama is a place very close to my heart. I grew up there for the first 25 years of my life. It was for people, you know, everybody. Any colour, any age, just anybody could come to the Luxurama. “I have many memories growing up in the theatre from school plays, birthdays, school functions, live performances and the best movies I have ever seen,” said Liesel.

Nicki Priem (Mad Little Badger); Jimmy Nevis (Artist); Liesel Priem (Mad Little Badger); Matthew Daniels. Picture: Supplied Nicki’s remembered doing a school fund-raiser there and said how he enjoyed learning about the history of the place and what doing the documentary means to him. “Our story is about this hallowed stage that was so important and so significant in so many people’s lives and how it launched so many careers, but also how we turned our back on this beautiful venue once we go out of apartheid.” When speaking to former residents, including Liesel’s mother and aunties who worked there, they recalled how their faces would light up at the mention of the Luxurama, and were happy to share their stories.

“We received an amazing response from former residents and artists. These first-hand accounts really helped to find information that we could previously only find in national archives.” They have recollections from some of the artists who performed, including household names such as Emo and Loekmaan Adams, Molly Baron, Cass Isaacs and Alistair Izobell. The documentary also pays homage to international acts such as Percy Sledge (who was granted honorary white citizenship), Engelbert Humperdinck and Peaches & Herb.

The couple brought Jimmy Nevis on board and he was planning a collaboration with some of the artists from the past. “We’re excited to collaborate with Jimmy Nevis in an effort to remind younger audiences about the Lux and what it stood for, and allow older audiences to reminisce about earlier years, by tapping into the music and memories of the period,” says Liesel. Jimmy Nevis has shared excitement to be part of the documentary, and is now planning a collaborative piece with artists from the past to help remind audiences of the importance of the Luxurama.