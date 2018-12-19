Children laid down flowers at the site where the body of Courtney Pieters was found. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency

Cape Town - It was the killing that galvanised communities across the Cape Flats. The rape and murder of Courtney Pieters, a 3-year-old from Elsies River, so outraged people, that even former president Jacob Zuma had to take note, visiting the family and speaking out on child murders plaguing the province.

After an extensive search Courtney’s body was found on a rubbish heap in Epping Industria, on May 14, last year, after she had been missing for nine days.

Mortimer Saunders, a lodger at the Pieters home, confessed to poisoning her. He was sentenced to two life terms to run consecutively, an effective 50 years imprisonment for her rape and murder, last week.

Child safety organisations all agreed that the little girl’s death unified the different communities in the Cape Flats.

Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Imraan Mukaddam said the murder case received presidential and police involvement, which in turn, highlighted child murders and abduction.

“I think the amount of media attention brought the matter to the fore and also because she had gone missing for so many days. We had people from Mitchells Plain helping in the search, Bishop Lavis and Manenberg.

“The case created huge awareness around safety of children,” he said.

Achmat Isaacs of the Mitchell’s Plain Crisis Forum said more than 200 people assisted in the search.

“She was only 3-years-old, but she was able to unify communities. Her case played a pivotal role in getting organisations to work together in a strategic system,” said Isaacs.

Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson, Roegshanda Pascoe said authorities realised the scourge of child murders with Courtney’s murder.

“It is when authorities realised child murders was a reality. Even before Courtney’s death, there were child murders, but none got this much attention. We realised with this case that many children’s rights were being violated and that there was a need for a child commissioner,” she said.

Provincial Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo, said Cape Town had the highest murder rate in the country which is why murders were prioritised by the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Child murders enjoy a particular prioritisation due its prevalence over the past few years. As a result of the prioritisation child murders are primarily prosecuted in the High Court and the investigation is guided by advocates.

“The prevalence of child murders and its prosecution in the High Court has ensured awareness of the extent of the problem and increased the need to impose harsh sentences.”

