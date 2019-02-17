Patient Sisipho (left) and Anthea Gurling (right). Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Children’s Hospital Trust celebrated its 25th birthday on 14 February, celebrating 25 years of dedication and devotion to ill and injured children at The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, in Cape Town and for broader paediatric healthcare outreach within Africa. In celebration of this significant milestone, the Trust staff personally handed out 300 gifts to the children in the different wards at the Hospital to spread the love and the joy that comes with birthdays.

“It is a privilege to be able to bring a little moment of happiness to the little patients,” says Louise Driver, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Trust.

The Children’s Hospital Trust is an independent non-profit organisation established 25 years ago to raise funds to support specific projects and programmes to help advance child healthcare through the Red Cross Children’s Hospital – the first stand-alone tertiary hospital, exclusively for children, in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Trust raises funds for the upgrade and expansion of the Hospital’s buildings, the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment, new medical treatment programmes and funds the training of medical professionals across Africa – ensuring that the Hospital not only retains its world-class stature, but is able to continue providing life-changing and life-saving care for children.

“To reach 25 is an extremely proud milestone for The Children’s Hospital Trust in celebrating what we have accomplished in the Hospital and in child healthcare. We will continue to strive to ensure that ill and injured children who come through the doors of The Red Cross Children’s Hospital have access to quality, life-saving healthcare,” says Louise Driver proudly.

Natasha Rossouw (Left) and Patient Ibtieshaam (Right). In celebration of this significant milestone, the Trust staff personally handed out 300 gifts to the children in the different wards at the Hospital to spread the love and the joy that comes with birthdays. Picture: Supplied

The Trust’s 25th birthday celebrates the collective achievements with generous and supportive donors and partners, who have all greatly contributed to helping heal children. 100 percent of donations go directly to priority projects and programmes that keep the Hospital at the leading edge of international standards of excellence in paediatric healthcare.

Louise Driver expresses the organisation’s gratitude, “The Children’s Hospital Trust truly appreciates the support we receive from our donors and partners. The generous support not only makes a difference to the ill and injured patients who are currently in the Hospital but will continue to support thousands of sick children in the years to come.”

Over these 25 years, a few of the projects and programmes at the Hospital which have reached patients throughout Africa include:



New Parents Accommodation so they can be close to their loved ones (1998)

Redevelopment of Specialist Outpatient Department (2001)

State-of-the-art Oncology & Haematology Unit (2005)

World-class Operating Theatre Complex (2009)

First and only specialist Paediatric Burns Unit in Africa (2011)

Comprehensive Social Work Child Protection Programme (2016)

First and only specialist Paediatric ICU (2017)

THEN & NOW - Judy Govender, Mother & Fundraising Donor Support at The Children’s Hospital Trust:

“On our arrival, we were assisted immediately as his temperature was dangerously high and extremely serious for a newborn…

A new baby brings untold joy, indescribable emotions and changes your heart forever.

Our first son, Justin, was born in 1994, now 25 years ago. Gazing at him, chubby and perfect, I never imagined that in just a few short weeks after his birth, I’d be in complete panic mode as we rushed him to hospital. Justin had contracted pneumonia and as new parents, we instinctively knew that Red Cross Children’s Hospital was our only hope as they are a dedicated children’s hospital.

On our arrival, we were assisted immediately as his temperature was dangerously high and this is extremely serious for a newborn. He was assessed and placed on lifesaving medication and I remember how the nurse lovingly removed all his clothing to make him comfortable, the overhead fans blasting at full power to cool down his feverish little body.

She checked on him every few minutes and comforted me when I despaired. I was deeply relieved and grateful to know that he was in such good hands.

I remember vividly that it was my grandmother’s 70th birthday party that evening but the only place for me to be was at my baby’s side. A few of my aunties arrived with food and cake and to support me during this traumatic period which I happily shared with the staff who were so helpful to us.



No words can describe our gratitude for the wonderful care our baby received.

It is truly remarkable that exactly 25 years later, I find myself working at The Children’s Hospital Trust, raising funds for the very same Red Cross Children’s Hospital. I responded to an appeal to volunteer at the Trust and this later led to my being employed here for the past two years. My son is a healthy and thriving almost 25-year-old and we are extremely grateful for what the Hospital has done for us."

Judy and Justin Govender. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]