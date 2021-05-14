The Statue of Hope back on the Black River

Cape Town - The Statue of Hope has returned and will keep a watchful eye over the assault of plastic waste and pollution in Cape Town with her new eco-friendly floating base, situated in the waterway near the N2 interchange.

Art film director and creator of the statue, Fred du Preez partnered with Plastics SA and Envirolite Concrete to communicate the importance of environmental sustainability and keeping plastic pollution out of the environment by making a new base for the statue of Hope that now floats along the Black River.

The statue has appeared, disappeared, and reappeared so many times in the river over the years, said Du Preez, that he endeavoured to secure an eco-friendly floating base for the statue to continue her mission of symbolising cleanliness and positivity to the Cape.

“She stands as a beacon of positivity and cleanliness for this city and its people. With all the political distress in our country, Hope stands to remind people of their own capabilities and light amidst it all. What I never expected was for people, particularly women, to view her as a symbol of strength,” said Du Preez.

The statue of Hope in the Black River.

Envirolite Concrete head of technical Hilton Cowie said that the organisation connected with this particular project because of their shared environmental values.

“We aim to produce lightweight concrete products using only recycled polystyrene aggregate, which is why we were excited to work on a project like this with Fred that promotes keeping plastic pollution out of the environment and the river,” said Cowie.

Cowie said the new base was made using recycled polystyrene, mixed with a special cement aggregate to ensure the statue remains above the water.

One of the statue's key elements is the orange orb she carries, which Du Preez said receives positive energy.

“I believe in positive energy and I think it’s something we could all use more of now, so people can look upon her as an image of hope, cleanliness and positivity,” said Du Preez.

Cape Argus