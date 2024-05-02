The Western Cape Department of Social Development calls on society to protect children

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) aims to ramp up its awareness-raising initiatives about child abuse during Child Protection Month. Observed during May, the period is designated for child protection as enshrined in the Constitution. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said some adults still fail to recognise that children have rights.

She said parents and guardians are responsible for their children, and where they may need support, the team in DSD can assist. “Unfortunately, there are many cases of parents or guardians letting children down, by abusing, neglecting, or abandoning them,” she said. Between April 2023 and December 2023, the department recorded 2 603 cases of deliberate neglect.

It also recorded 2 801 cases of emotional and physical abuse, and 2 415 cases of sexual abuse, “When incidents like these occur, the DSD staff or designated child protection organisations step in as per the Children’s Act to protect the well-being and dignity of these vulnerable children,” Fernandez said. “But it is unacceptable that we have parents, guardians, and caregivers who callously ignore the rights of a child.

“When children are failed by their parents or guardians, the whole society is needed to step in and support. “What we need is more kind and caring members of society raising their hands to become safe or foster parents.” By the end of March 2024, there were 40 043 children in the foster system.

Siya Monakali, of Ilitha Labantu, said there was a need for more stringent measures to protect children. “Child Protection (Month) will lose its intended purpose if a 365-day approach is not employed because violence is a daily occurrence. “This is particularly so in communities with high rates of crime and violence,” he said.