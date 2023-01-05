Theatre company calling on Cape Town locals to audition for new film

Cape Town - Thanks to government funding, local non-profit organisation the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) is putting out a call for local established and first-time actors to audition for a new local film, “The Lagoon”. BTC has secured funding from the Presidential Employment Stimulus programme and the National Film and Video Foundation to produce the 90-minute feature film.

The film will be in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa, and shooting will take place from March 6 to 24 (three weeks consisting of six days a week) in Zeekoevlei/Grassy Park and Lavender Hill. Casting call for actors and extras between ages 7 and 99 years old will be held at the Grassy Park Civic Centre on January 14 from 11am to 3pm, for one day only. BTC secretary Zelda Hintsa said 170 people will be cast/hired. This includes the main and supporting cast, extras, crew, admin staff, production team, caterers, location owners, etc.

Co-writer and producer Heather Krieger said: “The film is about a seemingly peaceful community that is rocked by some serious social ills like gender-based violence, environmental degradation for personal gain, human trafficking, cybercrime, etc. “The film follows the journeys of its main characters as they try to navigate these social ills while trying to keep their community intact. “These are real issues in our communities. Many victims will be able to identify and many perpetrators might be able to sit up and maybe realise the damage their actions caused.”

No previous film acting experience is required. “There are many unemployed people in the area. We don’t just want to use their location. We want to plough back into the community by offering them opportunities to earn some money and to learn new skills. This might even inspire young people to consider new career paths that they did not consider before.” To register for an audition appointment call 083 267 4099. For more information call 082 536 3651 or follow the Bridgetown Theatre Company Facebook and Instagram pages.