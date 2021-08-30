Thembokwezi honours its female patrollers

Cape Town - For 54-year-old Bonelwa Mqalo, being a female patroller in Thembokwezi, a notorious part of Khayelitsha, is challenging and risky, yet a satisfying task. Mqalo is one of the more than 30 female patrollers whose work was honoured by the Thembokwezi Crime Watch in a series of social media posts, for continuously braving adverse conditions to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

This as Women's Month draws to a close. Mqalo said it was the love of her community and her determination to help reduce criminal activities in the area which prompted her to join the neighbourhood watch. She said she felt empowered because female patrollers were given the same respect and honour that their male counterparts were given by the community. Another female patroller, Thembisa Msweswe said there had been a “few” threats experienced when they started patrolling, with young males saying female patrollers were “trying to act clever”.

However, she said their determination to have safer streets and a safer community pushed them to work harder. “It's not easy, that's why when we go on duty we inform law enforcement so that we can have the visibility of the police at all times. During the week it's relatively quiet because we ensure that the shops close in time, but on the weekends - that’s when we experience a lot of challenges where we meet drunk people especially women, people who are fighting, but at all times we manage the process and escort those home that need such. However, when a task is beyond our control we ensure that we involve the police,” Msweswe said. Thembokwezi Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) secretary Phindile George said the female patrollers not only ensured residents were safe but brought a sense of caring into the NHW.

“We have been fortunate to have very committed female patrollers who are seen as equals not lesser people within the patrol, as their role is significant regarding many activities of the patrol. “They have also been instrumental in shaping the NHW from a militant to a more preventative NHW, that is able to engage those in trouble with the law to divert them into programmes to change into better people. These women, young and old, are the pillar of our NHW, which has more than 50 members,” said George. [email protected]