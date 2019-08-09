"Aside from being stalked, harassed, raped, beaten, murdered & being blamed for others’ violence against us, being a woman in South Africa is pretty amazing," said one tweeter. Picture: Sangile Mnyande/IOL Staffer.

Cape Town - South Africa celebrates Women's Day to commemorate over 20 000 women who, on the same day in 1956, marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to end to pass laws which sought to control the movement of black women around the country, singing Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint Imbokodo (You strike a woman, you strike a rock) as they marched.

undefined

Many women, and some men, took to social media today, where they shared how they really felt about the day, and that there isn't really anything happy about the day.

Cape Argus