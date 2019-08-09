"Aside from being stalked, harassed, raped, beaten, murdered & being blamed for others’ violence against us, being a woman in South Africa is pretty amazing," said one tweeter. Picture: Sangile Mnyande/IOL Staffer.

Cape Town - South Africa celebrates Women's Day to commemorate over 20 000 women who, on the same day in 1956, marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to end to pass laws which sought to control the movement of black women around the country, singing Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint Imbokodo (You strike a woman, you strike a rock) as they marched. undefined

Many women, and some men, took to social media today, where they shared how they really felt about the day, and that there isn't really anything happy about the day.

I can never forget to say thank you, to the 20 000 women of 1956 who boldly charted the course of history. Because of THEM, today We Are. Womandla. Malibongwe ✊🏾#NationalWomensDay #WomensDay2019 #WomensMonth2019 #WomensDay — Jabulile Buthelezi (@Jabu_Buthelezi) August 9, 2019

Today we don’t celebrate. Today we mourn. All the women we’ve lost at the hands of men. All the women found dead in sand mines, portaloos. All the women still with us, but living with the PTSD of being rape and abuse survivors. Today we mourn. Women are tired and afraid. — Tamaryn Shepherd (@ExMi) August 9, 2019

SA really allowed a day marking women marching for their lives and their rights to become a hybrid of Valentines and Mothers Day. pic.twitter.com/cw8v4n7Pls — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) August 9, 2019

I know this isn’t about me, and that I can’t understand how frightening it is to be a woman.



I just want to say out loud that I’m so, so utterly tired of seeing the women around me hurt and killed. So tired. Please. It has to stop. — Simon Hartley (@streakley) August 8, 2019

Aside from being stalked, harassed, raped, beaten, murdered & being blamed for others’ violence against us, being a woman in South Africa is pretty amazing. #HappyWomensDay 😍 — Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi (@Pearloysias) August 9, 2019

I am so tired of living in a world where I am the women and i know are afraid. Where men we love and men we don't know don't care enough for our right to life and dignity - that they'll take it all away without a thought — Jess 🐱 (@jesstingaround) August 8, 2019

Ready yourself. The Women’s Month activities are coming. Where women will be asked to participate/perform/speak, often at no payment, so that companies can profit off of a national holiday which is meant to highlight the issues women are facing in SA. — BREAKFAST BINT (@zaanbanaan) August 1, 2019

The South African femicide rate is 5 times higher than the global rate. Happy women’s month! 😊😊😊😊😊 — danaé (@danae_moreau) August 8, 2019

We are so sick and tired of seeing another woman go missing only to turn up dead a few days later, raped and violently killed. This isn’t about crime. This is about a serious societal problem with our men. Men who hate women. — PintSizePam (@ShortyPam) August 8, 2019

Women are afraid of men. For good reason. There is more respect for this bullshit ‘not all men’ narrative than the actual lives of our mothers, sisters and daughters. — Rob Van Vuuren (@RobVanVuuren) August 9, 2019