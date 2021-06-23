These Cape Town areas should expect a delay in having their trash picked up

Cape Town - Residents across the metro will be experiencing delays in having their trash picked up by the City of Cape Town’s refuse collectors. The City has provided a list of residential areas that should expect delays in refuse collection due to Covid-19 mitigation measures following reported positive cases at two depots.

The refuse collections team will also not be able to service Parkwood today due to gang violence in the area. The City said that service will resume in the area once it is safe to do so. Areas affected by refuse collection delays due to Covid-19 mitigation measures include: Oranjezicht

Elfindale

Bergvliet

Woodstock

Diep River

Retreat

Langa

Wynberg

Seawinds

Kensington

Lavender Hill

Rondebosch

Heathfield

Lotus River

Milnerton Ridge

Marina Da Gama

Zeekoevlei

Claremont

Tokai The City of Cape Town added that contingency measures to address the delays in service are in place to clear any backlog.

“Refuse bins must please be taken out daily until 21:00 until they are serviced. Where there are refuse collection delays, excess waste that cannot fit in the wheelie bins can be bagged and placed next to the bin for removal. “Residents are asked not to resort to illegal dumping if delays cause refuse to build-up to the point where it cannot fit in the wheelie bins. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted,” the City said. “Furthermore, residents are asked to bear in mind that staff availability may remain a challenge as those who have been in close contact with a confirmed infection are required to enter self-isolation for 10 days, even in the absence of symptoms, to minimise the risk that they could unknowingly spread the virus.