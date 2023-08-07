Thieves target Hanover Park schools, resulting in extensive flooding

Cape Town - Schools in Hanover Park have been dealt a massive blow after being repeatedly targeted by thieves. On Thursday night, Parkfields Primary School in Lansburg Road, Hanover Park, was broken into.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school bathrooms were targeted with basins and chrome taps stolen from three bathrooms, including pipes. The perpetrators reportedly broke the locks off on the bathrooms doors to gain access. “The school has security, but not on a permanent basis. An assessment of the school’s security needs will be conducted,” Hammond said.

Hammond said the incident followed vandalism at another school. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum secretary Yaseen Johaar said copper water fittings and wiring in the roof were found to have been stolen by the intruders at Crystal High School on Saturday. On June 28, theft of water pipes and copper fittings caused considerable flooding to classrooms, corridors and hall areas at the same school.

“Ceiling is damaged in different locations and water gushing out affected the classrooms. Because of this, the water will be off on Monday at the school, so kids need to bring their own water bottles. Taps do not work as well as flushing the toilet.” At Parkfields Primary School, the water had been running for a couple of hours, he said. “It is extremely sad to confirm that the school (Chrystal) was targeted again, with pipes and electrical cables being stolen, causing further flooding and electrical damage,” Hammond said.

“As there were contractors on site addressing the repair needs of the previous incident, they were able to contain the flooding on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the cable theft has led to electrical damage, which is being addressed.” Hammond said school management and the School Governing Body had arranged to have members on site on Saturday night to protect the school. “The school does have a security guard, however, they unfortunately cannot guard all areas of the school at the same time. Safe Schools have been notified. An assessment of their security will be conducted.”