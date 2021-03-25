Third Covid-19 wave will coincide with flu season, says Premier Alan Winde

Cape Town - The province’s epidemiologists predict the third wave of Covid-19 infections will coincide with the winter flu season, Premier Alan Winde said. Winde was reporting on the department of the premier’s budget priorities for the year ahead to the standing committee on the premier and constitutional matters. Responding to a question from committee member Cameron Dugmore (ANC) who had asked about the timing of the third wave, Winde said the period when the weather changes has been identified as the time when most people’s immune systems weaken. Winde said changes in viral transmissibility could be brought about by changes in the weather and seasonal changes in behaviour such as people gathering to celebrate the Easter weekend and other public holidays. In a follow up question Dugmore said: “There seemed to be a lack of response from the premier when certain members of the Western Cape community went to protest about the beach lockdowns and making Covid-19 denialist statements. Does that mean such behaviour was encouraged or condoned in some way?”

Winde said: “I disagree that I condoned the behaviour. During an extended cabinet meeting which included SAPS representatives, I even asked the police about arrests and I am quite glad there were some arrests in Fish Hoek and Muizenberg.”

“We condemn all such abuse of the rules and we have to ensure that due process is followed and these cases end up in court and there are consequences," said Winde.

Committee member Melikhaya Xego (EFF) said the department of the premier should be ashamed of associating itself with those fighting housing activists in matters such as the Tafelberg case.

Xego asked what the department was doing to support people who had been economically marginalised by apartheid spatial planning.

Director-general Harry Malila said: “We have a particular drive round the issues of spatial planning, transformation and mobility. This is driven by the departments of human settlements, transport and public works and environment and development planning.”

