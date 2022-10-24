Third intoxicated student urinates inside Stellenbosch University dorm

Cape Town - Yet another Stellenbosch University (SU) residence has been hit with a urination incident. In a statement released on Saturday, SU expressed “deep concern” over the use of alcohol on and around its campuses.

This after a drunk student urinated into the dorm room of fellow students at the Eendrag Residence during the early hours of Saturday morning. The drunk student was suspended from the residence on Saturday, with an investigation into the incident immediately prompted. SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen was not able to provide further details on the students involved.

In the statement, SU said the rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, would consider further action and decide on suspension from the university. Stellenbosch University vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers. Picture Jeffrey Abrahams “We will continue to use all the resources at our disposal to combat the scourge of irresponsible alcohol consumption by some of our students,” said Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the learning and teaching deputy vice-chancellor. “Notwithstanding extensive interventions and the latest revised residence rules that strictly regulate alcohol use in residences, it is evident that more drastic action and regulations have become necessary, and there needs to be engagement with the municipality and business community as to how we can work together to curtail irresponsible alcohol consumption. We can leave no stone unturned in addressing this devastating behaviour.”

The case will be investigated by the University’s Office of Student Discipline. “What is very important now is that all students be afforded the opportunity to prepare for the exams starting this week. It was also the clear wishes of the two affected students that their identities as well as that of the implicated student remains confidential.” In May, a drunk Theuns du Toit urinated in the room and on the belongings of first-year student Babalo Ndwayana. Du Toit has since been expelled, with charges laid made against him.

