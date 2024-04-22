Thousands bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs, who was shot and killed during a hijacking

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs, was given a hero’s send-off in his hometown of Mitchells Plain on Saturday. The 24-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month following a botched hijacking at a garage in Johannesburg’s northern suburb of Honeydew.

The soccer star, who hails from Westridge, was waiting for a petrol attendant at a garage when two armed men pulled up in a white BMW 1 Series and confronted him while he was parked in a red VW Golf 8 GTi. The suspects pointed a gun at Fleurs, forcing him out of the vehicle before shooting him once in the upper body. Fleurs was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Six suspects have been arrested and appeared in court after Fleurs’s car was recovered in Slovoville, Soweto.

On Saturday, more than 1 000 mourners paid their last respects to Fleurs. A hearse carrying his black and white casket accompanied by a marching band made several stops in the Westridge area before it headed to a packed New Apostolic Church in Tafelsig, where Fleurs was remembered for having been a lively person and leaving behind a legacy. Among the pallbearers were current and former players from the DStv Premiership, as well as coaches, family and friends. During the church service, Fleurs was remembered as a joyful person by the officiating minister. “If you look at the pictures and videos of Luke, you will see that he is always smiling. He is full of fun and he is full of joy. He is a lively person, and that is the memories we, as loved ones, as friends as family have, that is things we can treasure,” he said.

“Although Luke is no longer with us, the memories and the legacy that he has left behind is entrenched in our hearts and memories.” Fleurs’s family extended their thanks to everyone who played a role in his life, as well as the various footballing bodies, while consoling messages were sent from Lionel Messi and Benni McCarthy. Members of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters club in the Western Cape were also in full voice after the casket left the hall as they paid tribute to a fallen soldier. Although he never made a competitive start for the Soweto giants, Fleurs’s jersey number 26 was also retired, the club confirmed during a memorial service at the FNB Stadium last week.

