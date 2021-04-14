Thousands of disability grants processed, says Sassa

Cape Town - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said it has finalised 37 900 Temporary Disability Grant (TDG) medical assessments in the Western Cape, exceeding the number of appointments booked. This follows the lagging of medical reassessments causing the delay in the renewal of TDG. As a result, long queues could be seen at Sassa offices, with the elderly and sick queuing overnight in an attempt to be seen to. Around 35 332 appointments were made for medical assessments, with 37 900 completed by March 31. Following the countrywide lockdown, all lapsed TDG grants were extended until the end of December 2020. The grants were extended to assist those who were unable to re-apply and to provide financial respite, during the lockdown period. The grant is awarded on a temporary basis and dependent on a medical assessment and reassessment for its renewal.

On Monday, Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez met with Sassa over the suspended TDG and Care Dependency Grants.

“Due to the failure of Sassa to provide the actual number and rand value of payments made to the current number of TDG beneficiaries who have already been assessed as per my initial request, I have once again requested for this information to be provided,” said Fernandez.

Sassa said around 12 820 TDG beneficiaries did not present themselves or applied for a re-assessment of which, 200 beneficiaries are deceased; 1 216 clients missed their medical assessment appointments; and 3 015 TDG unaccounted beneficiaries were on the database.

Fernandez said she would be meeting with Sassa on April 26, to further address these challenges.

Sassa has expressed concern over the province’s high number of TDGs. Of the 197 452 lapsed grants nationwide, almost a quarter were found in the Western Cape

On the TDG, Sassa CEO Totsie Memela said, “This situation is under control and the innovations introduced will enhance customer experience.”

