Thousands of people in Cape Town, across faiths and cultures, take part in iftar

Cape Town - Several streets across Cape Town morphed into grand sunset feasts over the weekend for Ramadaan, when communities of people who would not usually have been seated together for a meal sat down for the fast-breaking dinner (iftar). Since the start of the Islamic holy month last month, mass feedings have taken place across communities, with invitations calling on all to attend the iftar or “boeka”, whether they are Muslim or not.

On Friday, for “Boeka innie Bo-Kaap”, an annual event, Rose and Wale streets were closed and bedecked with food for the evening meal. The sounds of Qur’anic recitation, nasheed (Islamic hymns/ chants) and dhikr (Islamic litanies) could be heard in the streets. Relief organisation Gift of the Givers (GoTG) hosted a mass iftar at Masjid Un Nur in Syringa Crescent, Belhar on Saturday. GoTG project manager Ali Sablay said: “People braved the cold, windy weather, and it was load shedding, to end the day of fasting with us.”

Sablay said about 500 people were fed. “Many of the people in the townships and Cape Flats don’t have the opportunity to break their fast with their family, so the mosques and the madrassahs play a crucial role in providing this for families to end their day of fasting. It creates a sense of unity.” At Masjidul Quds, Gatesville, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife joined the community for iftar on Saturday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile was at the Masjidul-Quds Mosque in Gatesville, Cape Town to join the Inter-Faith Iftar or Breaking of the Fast in Ramadaan ceremony. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS At Masjidul Quds, Gatesville, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his wife joined the community for iftar on Saturday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS On Saturday, Mustadafin Foundation held a mass iftar outside its offices in Bridgetown, feeding 400 people.

Media co-ordinator Nazley Rulumente said: “The atmosphere was great. The community came out in numbers and could share the spirit of Ramadaan with those who are not Muslims. It was lovely to see all faiths share conversations over a meal in this holy month.” Thousands of people are expected to gather on Blackbird Avenue in Parkwood, on April 8, for the community’s annual street boeka. Moulana Ismail Tofie said an estimated 4 000 people would be catered for, covering more than 700 metres of the street.

“Many things are happening in Parkwood and we would like to have this to go down in history as one of those positive things that happens in Parkwood. “We’re hoping to do it again this year. We are still short of some people that must take stations. We have about 14 stations that we allocate to different organisations, people, families, and so on that are ready to do the hosting and they cover 100m, and in that 100m, they cater for 300 people.” Donations in the form of akhni, boeber, cold drinks and savouries (in cash or kind) have been requested.