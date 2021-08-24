Three appear in court over break-in at Parkwood upliftment organisation

Cape Town - Protesters gathered as the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where three suspects appeared on charges of robbery relating to a break-in at the Parkwood Community Upliftment (PCU) organisation. PCU founder Max Swartz said they ran various projects to elevate and serve the Parkwood community, including a feeding scheme, youth after-school and holiday programmes, clean-up campaigns, youth development, job creation, and animal outreaches.

Swarts said the organisation was unable to render any of these services after the the theft of property, including computers, groceries, and stationery. “The sad part is that the community is partly to blame because some of them know where the stolen goods went because it's not people outside Parkwood that came and stole everything, it’s people in the community that did it.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Grassy Park police attended the crime scene just after midnight on August 19.

“Three suspects aged between 20 and 30 have since been arrested and detained,” said Swartbooi. “Today, we are at court to show our frustration and disappointment. Today, we call on parents to stop covering up for their children’s wrongdoing. We want justice to be served for our organisation, we did not receive one item back and it is having a huge impact on us,” said Swartz. Community members and Parkwood Community Upliftment organisation staff gathered at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday demanding no bail for suspects who are accused of stealing from their community. Parkwood community leader Rashaad Allen said the robbery was especially heartsore because a number of children in the area regularly used the organisation’s computers to complete their school tasks and projects.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so if any community member does not have the ability, structure or support to help our youth, I implore them to help community upliftment projects such as PCU,” said Allen Swarts appealed to the public to assist, in any way possible, their organisation was in need of computers, stationery, groceries, and donations to continue serving those in need. Those interested in assisting were encouraged to contact the organisation at 065 714 5553.