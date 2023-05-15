Three Cape Town restaurants recognised in UK’s LUXlife Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023

Cape Town - Three Cape Town-based restaurants, two of which opened during the Covid-19 pandemic, have expressed delight at being recognised and awarded in the UK’s LUXlife Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023. The annual awards programme, which returned for its seventh consecutive year, showcases those who stand out within the hospitality industry.

SIBA The Restaurant, run by multi-award winning cookbook author and former TV host Siba Mtongana, was named Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant 2023 – Cape Town. Situated at the Table Bay Hotel, V&A Waterfront, the restaurant was opened during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “We couldn’t have achieved this award without our amazing and talented Front of House team as well as the engine – our chefs in the back, our support team at The Siba Co Group, our landlords at The Table Bay Hotel and everyone else who believed in this crazy dream,” Mtongana said.

Siba The Restaurant, located at the five star Table Bay Hotel hotel offers the five star exclusive dining experience. Pakwaan (Royal Indian Cuisine) in Burgundy Estate was named Best Indian Restaurant 2023 Cape Town. Pakwaan first opened its doors on July 28, 2018 and is currently closed due to the impact of load shedding, owner Anika Sharma said. “The competition is tough and carving out a niche in the busy Indian cuisine sector in Cape Town has been challenging. Pakwaan is my heart and soul. Being recognised and awarded on an international platform like LUXlife is a dream come true.”